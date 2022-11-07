Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two brazen thieves who walked out of a hotel with an ATM machine.

The sheriff’s office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft. Two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.

They can be seen carrying an ATM out of a side door. The suspects left in a dark colored BMW SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.

❓Can you ID the suspects ❓

On October 25, two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m. They can be seen carrying an ATM outside. The suspects left in a dark colored BMW SUV. Please call (813) 247-8200. pic.twitter.com/jN3htYE916 — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) November 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.