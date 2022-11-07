Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two brazen thieves who walked out of a hotel with an ATM machine.

The sheriff’s office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft. Two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.

They can be seen carrying an ATM out of a side door. The suspects left in a dark colored BMW SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

