Sunny Conditions turn to Rain and Wind Mid Week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoasters get to kick off the first work week with earlier sunrises now that daylight savings time is over. Early in the week, conditions will be dry, warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s. By mid week cooler temperatures arrive, as the winds pick up and the clouds roll in.

A tropical disturbance east of the Bahamas now has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression, and may become a tropical storm within the next two days. Expect breezy conditions to begin Tuesday evening as the system makes its way toward southeast Florida. Rain and more intense wind arrives Wednesday with gusts up to 30 mph. The most significant precipitation will occur Thursday as the high cools down to 77. The system will move north on Friday leaving drier and sunny conditions next weekend. Meanwhile, the east coast of Florida is under a small craft advisory. And a coastal flood watch is in effect from Jupiter to Jacksonville through Friday evening.

