Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms, heading toward Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A late-season storm has formed in the Atlantic and is headed for the east coast of Florida

The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Nicole is a large storm and will have a wide impact beyond the Sunshine State.

Nicole is located about 520 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, where a tropical storm watch is in effect, with maximum-sustained winds of 45 mph. It is moving to the north-northwest at 14 mph.

The storm could be at or near hurricane strength by Wednesday night on its approach to Florida,

Forecasters expect the large storm to have a widespread impact, bringing severe weather, including coastal flooding, tropical storm-force winds, heavy rainfall and beach erosion, to parts of Florida and the southeastern U.S. later this week.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
Two more Tropical Storms likely!
Charlotte County cleans up after Ian.
Charlotte County shows what happens with debris from Hurricane Ian
Disney World will not allow the Venice Highschool Marching band to perform without altering...
Venice High School will no longer perform at Disney World
Sarasota County is asking residents to follow these guidelines when separating trash.
Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection
Medieval Fair Festivities
18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair begins

Latest News

North Korea has released images showing its recent spate of missile launches.
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US
A 49-year-old woman, her two daughters and a granddaughter were shot and killed in Orlando...
A girl and 3 women die in shooting
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Biden, Trump to make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
The Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Road 681, entering northbound I-75 at about...
Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on State Road 681