SPD working to find missing endangered adult

Have you seen him?
Have you seen him?(Picasa | WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are out searching for a missing, endangered adult.

 Jeffrey Turner, 51, of Sarasota, was last seen at about 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, walking southbound from the 400 block of Bailey Road, Sarasota.

Mr. Turner is 6′1″, medium build, and approximately 200 lbs.  He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts.  He may be traveling in the area of Fruitville Road and Beneva Road or Fruitville Road and Lockwood Ridge Road.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Turner is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773. 

