SPD releases more info on traffic crash involving bicyclist and dump truck

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a deadly crash that happened last week.

The crash occurred Thursday, Nov. 3, just before 9 a.m. and involved a bicyclist and a dump truck.

The bicyclist, a 55-year-old man, of Sarasota, was riding northbound on Pineapple Avenue, approaching the intersection of Ringling Boulevard in the City of Sarasota. The dump truck had entered the intersection traveling westbound on Ringling Blvd. The bicyclist and the dump truck collided. The bicyclist was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The dump truck driver remained on the scene and was cooperative with officers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has not spoken with law enforcement yet is asked to call Officer Robert Dodge at 941-702-1090. The investigation remains active and ongoing by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.

