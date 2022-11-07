Several warm humid days this week before tropical weather could impact the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday and possibly Friday, due to the possibility of enhanced rainfall and a very breezy day.

The cause of the disruptive weather could be Subtropical Storm Nicole, a tropical cyclone that may be organized enough to become a strong tropical storm or minimal hurricane as it moves into the east coast of South Florida and crosses the state into our area as a weakening system.

Of course, in terms of weather forecasting, Thursday is a long way off. However, major computer weather models are in good agreement on the development of the system, and current tropical conditions are developing as the models suggested they might several days ago.

Nevertheless, the development and movement of the system is complex and uncertain, and questions regarding local impacts of any developing tropical system impossible to forecast at this early time.

The system may sill move north along the east coast of Florida, which would bring a much different set of weather conditions to the Suncoast that if the system moved across the state and made a more direct hit on Southwest Florida. It’s too early to tell.

However, you should be aware that, at this point, confidence is growing that we should expect a tropical system to develop and move toward the east coast of Florida by the end of the work week.

For the next few days, warm and humid weather will be with us. Rain chances will be small into mid-week with only isolated early evening showers. Winds will be breezy, and boaters should be aware of the latest marine forecasts before leaving port. Boaters should also have all things in order to secure their vessels against rising winds within the next few days, possibly with little notice that action is necessary. As always, plan for the worst and expect the best.

