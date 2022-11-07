Sarasota man charged in kidnapping, sexual assault

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in jail, accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman in October, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim managed to alert a friend that she was being held against her will; she escaped when the suspect fell asleep, police records show.

Deputies say Cory Alexander Garries, 41, had been dating the victim for three weeks when he showed up at her home on Oct. 5. The victim told deputies he became angry and picked up a knife from her kitchen. After threatening to cut off her fingers, he sexually assaulted her for three hours after cutting her hair with the knife, a probable cause affidavit said.

The victim said Garries then forced her to drive them to his home on Roselawn Circle. The victim said she was sexually assaulted again.

The affidavit says Garries then demanded money from the victim. When she told him she had no money, he forced her to contact friends to send her money. The victim was able to text a friend to say she had been kidnapped. The friend called police and was able to pinpoint her location through a phone app.

After several more assaults, Garries fell asleep. The victim ran from the home, to a nearby bar where she saw a deputy in the area. At about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 6, deputies arrested Garries as he was exiting the home. Deputies say the victim’s phone and credit cards were in his possession.

Garries was charged with sexual assault with a weapon, kidnapping and burglary with assault.

