One person shot in Newtown incident

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Newtown.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were patrolling the area of 23rd Street and North Osprey Avenue when they heard a single gunshot. Shortly afterward, officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop, the department said on Twitter.

Inside the vehicle they discovered a passenger with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle were cooperative; Detectives and technicians canvassed and processed the scene. Police have not released any additional details.

