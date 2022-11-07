Nicole heading for east coast of Florida; rains expected on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On the heels of a devastating hurricane last month, Florida is preparing for a late-season tropical storm heading toward the east coast.

At 10 a.m. EDT, Subtropical Storm Nicole was 495 miles east of the Bahamas, heading northwest at 9 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says a turn westward or west-southwest is forecast Tuesday through early Thursday. On this track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida by Wednesday night.

Nicole is expected to produce between 2-4 inches of rain in Florida.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Nicole is forecast to be at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night.

On the Suncoast, rain chances will be small into midweek with only isolated early evening showers. Winds will be breezy, and boaters should be aware of the latest marine forecasts before leaving port. As always, plan for the worst and expect the best.

However, it should be noted that at this time we are not forecasting a storm that will do any major structural damage. Local rain fall flooding, a few power outages, and perhaps a severe storm or two might be a reasonable worst case forecast given what we know at this time.

A Hurricane watch is in effect for northwestern Bahamas, the east coast of Florida from the Volusia/Brevard county line to Hallandale Beach, and Lake Okeechobee.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Altamaha Sound southward to the Volusia-Brevard county line.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

