Know before you vote: Tips on Tuesday’s midterms for Sarasota County
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County’s Supervisor Ron Turner is offering information that will help ensure a smooth General Election voting experience for Sarasota County voters:
- Know what is on your ballot before you go to vote. Every voter may download a personalized sample ballot at SarasotaVotes.gov. Additionally, a sample ballot has been mailed to every voter who has not requested a vote-by-mail (absentee) ballot. Voters are encouraged to mark their choices on the sample ballot and take it into the voting booth to use as a reference guide when voting.
- Early in-person voting has ended. On Election Day, you must vote in your assigned polling location. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Your polling location address can be found on your sample ballot, your Voter Information Card, and at SarasotaVotes.gov. Remember to take a current and valid photo and signature ID with you when you go to vote.
- Due to impacts from Hurricane Ian, it has been necessary to temporarily relocate polling locations for precincts 301, 317, 329 and 339. Affected voters can find temporary polling location information on SarasotaVotes.gov, on the polling location change postcards mailed to them, or by calling the elections office at 941.861.8619.
- Vote-by-mail ballots may be returned in person to any elections office during regular business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) today, November 7, and from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 8. It is too late to put your vote-by-mail ballot in the mail. Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the supervisor of elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
- Finally, whether voting in person or by mail, please mark your choices according to the printed instructions on the ballot to ensure they are recorded accurately and counted. If you make a mistake, ask a poll worker for assistance or contact us at 941.861.8619.
