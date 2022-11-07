Know before you vote: Tips on Tuesday’s midterms for Sarasota County

Vote-by-mail ballots may be returned in person to any elections office during regular business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) today, November 7, and from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 8. It is too late to put your vote-by-mail ballot in the mail. Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the supervisor of elections office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.