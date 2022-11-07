Advertise With Us
Gulf Gate Public Library closure announced as crews install new lighting

Gulf Gate
Gulf Gate
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulf Gate Public Library will be closed Nov. 9 until Nov. 14.

The closure is in place as workers handle a lighting replacement project that will improve visibility.

The exterior book return will remain open for library patrons to return items. Services are expected to resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15.

For more information call 311 or visit scgov.net.

