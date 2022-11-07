Gulf Gate Public Library closure announced as crews install new lighting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulf Gate Public Library will be closed Nov. 9 until Nov. 14.

The closure is in place as workers handle a lighting replacement project that will improve visibility.

The exterior book return will remain open for library patrons to return items. Services are expected to resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15.

For more information call 311 or visit scgov.net.

