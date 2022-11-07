Gov. DeSantis stops in Sarasota ahead of Election Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis held a campaign rally at Universal Flight Training located at the Sarasota Bradenton Airport Sunday evening.

With approximately 1,000 people gathered inside the airplane hangar, the governor spoke on several topics such as his pro-life stance on abortion, support for law enforcement, and his approach to education.

People lined up for hours in anticipation to hear him speak. Near the front of the line, Allison Sneed and Marianne Brady waited for the rope to drop.

“I like the idea of his pro-life. Family is very important to me and as you can tell he loves his family,” said Sneed.

“The man has been boots on the ground from the minute the hurricane stopped,” said Brady. “Everywhere — Sarasota, North Port, Fort Myers. He’s given us everything.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has also been on the campaign trail.

Crist has been speaking about his desire to veto any anti-choice legislation and making Florida a safe harbor for doctors and patients when it comes to abortion practices.

Willy Langston, a Crist supporter, held his post at the Democratic tent in the parking lot of a Sarasota County library while DeSantis supporters gathered at the airport.

“Things are getting away — we’re losing our rights and all our laws and everything. So the only way we can do anything about it is vote,” said Langston.

While they may not see eye-to-eye on politics, voting is something Sneed, Brady, and Langston agree everyone should do.

