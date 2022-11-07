Advertise With Us
FEMA closing disaster relief centers as Nicole approaches

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster relief centers set up after Hurricane Ian will be closed most of the week as the latest tropical system heads toward Florida, the Florida Department of Emergency Management said Monday.

The centers, which provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration, are closing temporarily in advance of Subtropical Storm Nicole’s arrival.

The center at the Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port, as well as centers on Pine Island, Fort Myers Beach and Orlando will be closed at 7 p.m. Monday. All other centers will close Tuesday at the end of the day.

ALL centers will be closed through Friday, officials said. Centers will reopen as weather permits.

