Early Voting on the Suncoast

An Suncoast resident on the way to vote.
An Suncoast resident on the way to vote.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Super Tuesday is on the way and residents of the Suncoast shared why they voted early.

One resident stated, “I vote early every time. There are no lines, so it is easy to get in and out.” Another voter said, “The first day I can vote by mail, I send it out.”

Opportunities to vote early can save time and keep voters away from long lines at the voting booths.

For information on early voting, mail-in ballots and voting on election day, you can visit your counties Supervisor of Elections website.

