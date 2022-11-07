Driver dies in one-vehicle crash on State Road 681

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 33-year-old Pensacola man was killed early Monday when his pickup truck went off the road as he was trying to use an on-ramp onto I-75 in Sarasota, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Road 681, entering northbound I-75 at about midnight, troopers said.

The driver lost control on the left-hard curve and left the roadway, hitting a tree.

The driver died at the scene, investigators said.

