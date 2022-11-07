Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 orphaned manatees

Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Three new manatees arrive at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)
By Fox 19 digital staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday.

Calliope, Piccolina and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida.

The zoo says they are well enough to start their second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati.

Since 1999, the zoo has cared for more than two dozen manatees after joining with the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

Visitors wishing to see the manatees can do so this week.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

graphic
Two more Tropical Storms likely!
Charlotte County cleans up after Ian.
Charlotte County shows what happens with debris from Hurricane Ian
Disney World will not allow the Venice Highschool Marching band to perform without altering...
Venice High School will no longer perform at Disney World
Medieval Fair Festivities
18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair begins
Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection

Latest News

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
FILE – Election officials said that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong...
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430
A limited quantity of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being recalled by...
Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough tubs
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Biden, Trump make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
A forecast track shows the likely path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas