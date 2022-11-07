Ballot break-down: Notable Suncoast races

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Election day is almost here.

If you’re asking yourself “What’s on the ballot?” the specific answer to that question depends on where you live. To break it all down, ABC7 sifted through sample ballots from specific addresses in both Manatee and Sarasota counties.

The big one is the governor’s race, which is on every Floridian ballot.

Incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis, the Republican, facing off against Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist.

Also on every Floridian’s ballot, the race for U.S. Senate. Every state gets two; only one seat is up for grabs. On the Republican side, incumbent senator, Marco Rubio is up for re-election. His opponent, Val Demings is vying for the Democratic seat.

These two are among other candidates who are not affiliated with the two major parties.

You’ll also see the race for the U.S. House of Representatives: each state has a designated number. Florida gets 28, with 28 districts which is a product of redistricting.

Specific to Manatee and Sarasota counties, you’re voting on the U.S. House Representative for either District 16 or 17.

District 16′s race is Republican Vern Buchanan versus Democrat Jan Schneider, among another candidate not affiliated with the two major parties.

District 17 is Republican Greg Steube versus Democrat Andrea Doria Kale; a third candidate vying for the spot is Theodore “Pink Tie” Murray with no party affiliation.

You will also vote on Florida’s State Senate and State House. In Manatee county the State Senate seat up for grabs is District 20. As it stands, Republican Senator Jim Boyd is running unopposed and District 22 Republican Joe Gruters is running unopposed.

State House seats are 70, 71, and 72.

Democrat Eleuterio “Junior” Salazar Jr. running against Republican Mike Beltran for 70.

Republican Will Robinson is running unopposed for District 71.

In District 72 Republican Tommy Gregory is facing off against Democrat Roberts Dameus.

In Sarasota County the State Senate seat up for grabs is District 22, which once again, is as Joe Gruters running unopposed.

Also on the ballot, State House Reps in seats 73,74, and 75.

District 73′s race is Democrat Derek Reich versus Republican Fiona Mcfarland.

Republican James Buchanan is running unopposed for District 74.

District 75 sees Republican Michael Grant running unopposed.

To access your sample ballot for Manatee County click here. https://www.votemanatee.com/m/Election-Information/Sample-Ballots

To access your sample ballot for Sarasota County click here.

https://www.sarasotavotes.gov/Election-Information/Sample-Ballots

