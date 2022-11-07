4 p.m. update: Nicole heading for east coast of Florida; warnings issued

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On the heels of a devastating hurricane last month, Florida is preparing for a late-season tropical storm heading toward the east coast.

At 4 p.m. EDT, Subtropical Storm Nicole was about 435 miles east of the northwest Bahamas The storm is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph. A slower, northwestward motion is expected later this afternoon through tonight.

A turn toward the west or west-southwest is then forecast to begin by Tuesday night and that motion should continue through early Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and Tuesday night, move near or over those islands on Wednesday, and approach the east coast of Florida Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds have remained at 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Nicole is forecast to be at or near hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night while it is moving near or over the northwestern Bahamas. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 275 miles from the center.

Nicole is expected to produce between 2-4 inches of rain in Florida.

On the Suncoast, rain chances will be small into midweek with only isolated early evening showers. Winds will be breezy, and boaters should be aware of the latest marine forecasts before leaving port. As always, plan for the worst and expect the best.

However, it should be noted that at this time we are not forecasting a storm that will do any major structural damage. Local rain fall flooding, a few power outages, and perhaps a severe storm or two might be a reasonable worst case forecast given what we know at this time.

A Hurricane watch is in effect for northwestern Bahamas, the east coast of Florida from the Volusia/Brevard county line to Hallandale Beach, and Lake Okeechobee.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Altamaha Sound southward to the Volusia-Brevard county line.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

