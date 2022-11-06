Two more Tropical Storms likely!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All eyes are still on the tropics, especially on the storm east of the Bahamas. Computer models continue to strengthen this storm over the warm waters as it moves west toward Florida. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to how strong the storm will be as it pushes into southeast Florida Wednesday night. On Thursday it continues to move northwest across the state. Some areas of heavy rain will be possible across the state, with windy conditions. Eastern Florida should see heavier rain than our Suncoast areas, but we will see steady rain Thursday into Friday morning. By late Friday this storm merges with a fast moving cold front and quickly moves back into the Atlantic. Much cooler and drier air returns to the Suncoast for next weekend.

A second tropical disturbance is in the central Atlantic but poses no threat to Florida.

Sunday is another warm day, but an isolated shower or two is possible in the heat of the day.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

