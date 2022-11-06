Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Two more Tropical Storms likely!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All eyes are still on the tropics, especially on the storm east of the Bahamas. Computer models continue to strengthen this storm over the warm waters as it moves west toward Florida. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to how strong the storm will be as it pushes into southeast Florida Wednesday night. On Thursday it continues to move northwest across the state. Some areas of heavy rain will be possible across the state, with windy conditions. Eastern Florida should see heavier rain than our Suncoast areas, but we will see steady rain Thursday into Friday morning. By late Friday this storm merges with a fast moving cold front and quickly moves back into the Atlantic. Much cooler and drier air returns to the Suncoast for next weekend.

A second tropical disturbance is in the central Atlantic but poses no threat to Florida.

Sunday is another warm day, but an isolated shower or two is possible in the heat of the day.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disney World will not allow the Venice Highschool Marching band to perform without altering...
Venice High School will no longer perform at Disney World
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Charlotte County cleans up after Ian.
Charlotte County shows what happens with debris from Hurricane Ian
Sarasota County is asking residents to follow these guidelines when separating trash.
Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection
System likely to move to the NW toward Florida
Tropical system to bring rain next week

Latest News

Euro Forecast
Futurecast
Medieval Fair Festivities
18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair begins
Turning Points 24th Annual Stand Down
Turning Points and partners hosts 24th annual Stand Down event
Charlotte County cleans up after Ian.
Charlotte County shows what happens with debris from Hurricane Ian