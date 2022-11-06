Sunny Sunday, but Tropical System Likely to Develop Mid Week Bringing Wind and Rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sun will rise sooner as we set our clocks back and gain an hour of sleep Sunday morning. Sunrise will be at 6:44 a.m. That sunshine should stick around with low chances of rain arriving late in the afternoon. Expect a warm, somewhat humid day with a high of 87. Red tide is still showing up in Manasota Beach with dead fish onshore. The irritating bloom was also detected offshore in Venice and City Island in Sarasota county. Siesta Key and Manatee County beaches were in the clear as of Saturday. Aside from those issues, it should be a good beach and boating day if you avoid the affected areas.

We are watching two disturbances in the tropics. A trough of low pressure is soaking Puerto Rico with rain. The system has a 50% chance of development in two days and a 80% chance over the next five days. It’s possible it will become a tropical depression early in the week. At this point there is still uncertainty on it’s path after development, as the American model and European model are in wide disagreement. But at the least, it will bring rain and windy conditions to the southeast coast of Florida mid week, while the Suncoast area will also feel an increase in wind speed beginning Tuesday, coupled with some rainy conditions. The second disturbance east of Bermuda may develop into a short lived tropical depression Sunday. It will not affect Florida.

