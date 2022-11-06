The Coquina South boat ramp is open again
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Coquina South boat ramp has reopened. The ramp has been closed for over eight months for renovations to improve structure and docking capacity.
The $1.7 million project replaced the original boat ramp on Bradenton Beach. The new ramp features a double-lane launch and includes ADA-compliant walkway access as well as concrete seawall replacement.
The project was officially reopened for public use on October 31.
