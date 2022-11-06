Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest on the Suncoast

The starting line of a route
The starting line of a route(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest took place November 6. The event was hosted by the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club and featured cyclists from around the country.

Cyclists rode through five cycling routes ranging from 16 to 100 miles through both Manatee and Sarasota Counties. All ages were welcome at the event which advertised itself as a family-friendly ride rather than a race.

One rider, Chad Daniels, even brought his one-year-old son on the ride. Daniels told ABC7, “He’s been on the mountain bike trails and everything. We do basic beginner trails. He’s been riding for a while, plus he rides by himself on a little strider bike.”

The event included rest stops, a continental breakfast, boxed lunches, and an event shirt for the first 500 registrants.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disney World will not allow the Venice Highschool Marching band to perform without altering...
Venice High School will no longer perform at Disney World
Charlotte County cleans up after Ian.
Charlotte County shows what happens with debris from Hurricane Ian
Sarasota County is asking residents to follow these guidelines when separating trash.
Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection
graphic
Two more Tropical Storms likely!
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

A view from the Coquina boat ramp.
The Coquina South boat ramp is open again
graphic
Two more Tropical Storms likely!
Old Sarasota High School
Discovering the old Sarasota High School coming back to the future!
Euro Forecast
Futurecast