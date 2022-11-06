47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 47th annual Gulf Coast Cycle-Fest took place November 6. The event was hosted by the Sarasota Manatee Bicycle Club and featured cyclists from around the country.

Cyclists rode through five cycling routes ranging from 16 to 100 miles through both Manatee and Sarasota Counties. All ages were welcome at the event which advertised itself as a family-friendly ride rather than a race.

One rider, Chad Daniels, even brought his one-year-old son on the ride. Daniels told ABC7, “He’s been on the mountain bike trails and everything. We do basic beginner trails. He’s been riding for a while, plus he rides by himself on a little strider bike.”

The event included rest stops, a continental breakfast, boxed lunches, and an event shirt for the first 500 registrants.

