Warm and dry weekend, but a change is coming!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our average high is 82° this weekend but we’ll be above average through the weekend and Monday. Dry weather stays with us for the weekend. But.....

We’re tracking a Low pressure area currently over the Bahamas. That Low will slowly drift toward Florida and then the Gulf of Mexico during the week ahead. With water temps still in the 80s, that storm has the chance to develop as a tropical storm. The Hurricane Center gives it a 60% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression in the next 5 days. Regardless of its tropical status, we will get rain from this storm. Our best rain chances are Wednesday through Friday. By next Saturday a cold front pushes all the active weather off to the east. Much cooler and drier moves in next weekend and for the middle of November. Autumn weather is coming back!

Tropical Outlook (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.