Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Warm and dry weekend, but a change is coming!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our average high is 82° this weekend but we’ll be above average through the weekend and Monday. Dry weather stays with us for the weekend. But.....

We’re tracking a Low pressure area currently over the Bahamas. That Low will slowly drift toward Florida and then the Gulf of Mexico during the week ahead. With water temps still in the 80s, that storm has the chance to develop as a tropical storm. The Hurricane Center gives it a 60% chance of developing into at least a tropical depression in the next 5 days. Regardless of its tropical status, we will get rain from this storm. Our best rain chances are Wednesday through Friday. By next Saturday a cold front pushes all the active weather off to the east. Much cooler and drier moves in next weekend and for the middle of November. Autumn weather is coming back!

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children hit by pickup in Bradenton
Stephen Dobrowski
North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor
Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash
A fire destroyed a shed Friday behind a home on Bayshore Gardens Parkway.
Fire prompts evacuations in Bayshore Gardens
A sedan hit a charter bus Thursday morning, troopers said.
Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64

Latest News

graphic
Futurecast
Disney World will not allow the Venice Highschool Marching band to perform without altering...
Venice highschool will no longer perform at Disney World
System likely to move to the NW toward Florida
Tropical system to bring rain next week
Ground broken for 17th Street Regional Park project in Sarasota.
Sarasota County officials break ground on new 17th Street Regional Park in Sarasota