Venice highschool will no longer perform at Disney World

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School marching band will no longer perform in the Disney World parade. The band found out just a week prior to the performance that they would not participate due to a change in Disney’s policy.

According to a letter sent by the principal of Venice High School, the school was approved to perform in the morning parade, but they would have to alter or remove the school’s Indian logo, which shows a Native American face. Disney notified the school that they will not allow Native American depictions during the parade.

The principal and school district decided they could not approve a performance that required them to make that change.

Carl Brown, the former president of the boosters, and parent of a marching band student was unhappy with the situation. “It is such a disgraceful thing that they had to do in order to march and perform for their customers,” Brown said. “They are asking our kids to cover a logo that they’re all proud of.”

The principal of Venice Highschool stated in his letter that they had pleaded with Disney to reconsider their decision, writing “our band deserves to be honored and celebrated without having to change our name or cover our identity.”

ABC7 reached out to Disney to find out their new policy on Native Americans and why the Indian logo is not allowed.

As of now the students are still planning to visit the theme park, but they will not perform in the parade.

