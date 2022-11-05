Turning Points and partners hosts 24th annual Stand Down event

Palmetto, Fla. (WWSB) - Turning Points, along with 38 vendors and organizations, hosted its 24th annual Stand Down event at the Manatee County Fairgrounds on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event focused on helping the homeless, or those on the verge of homelessness, veterans, and their families. Hot lunches were given out and showers were available. Hygiene products, clothing, haircuts, and general/mental health screenings were available as well. Turning Points Executive Director Kathleen Cramer said the event focuses on much more than just free services, but connecting veterans with the community.

“It is a really uncomfortable transition for some of our veterans to be leaving the military and that intense structure that they have and coming out into civilian life where there’s no structure. And so some of our veterans are simply struggling with finding their way,” said Cramer.

Over 300 volunteers showed up to help put smiles on veterans’ faces and assist them in any way. Veterans were given a card to be punched off when visiting critical care vendors and other services. At the end of the event, they could submit their whole punched card for a prize. Last year, Ralph Rapheal Allen, a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, said he won a bicycle. Allen also said for much accepting help is not the easiest for most veterans but encourages more to come out to events like Stand Down.

“With the world being in such a crisis this is good, especially for veterans. A lot of veterans need help, some are ashamed to ask for it, and some don’t know how to get it. Especially in my neighborhood a lot of African American veterans don’t know all the benefits,” said Allen.

According to Turning Points, the Stand Down Amnesty Court by the 12th Judicial Circuit Cout is also helping veterans. In the past few years, the court has dismissed $70,000 in fines and court fees for Suncoast veterans.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.