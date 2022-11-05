Advertise With Us
18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair begins

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18th annual Sarasota Medieval fair has begun. The event will take place at the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City.

The medieval fair features local artisans, performers, food, rides, games, and much more. The theme this year is Vikings vs. English, and the Battle of Assandum, 1016 AD.

The family-friendly event lasts from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM on Saturdays and Sundays from November 5-27.

Tickets can be purchased from the Sarasota Medieval Fair website.

Warm and dry weekend, but a change is coming!