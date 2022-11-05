18th annual Sarasota Medieval Fair begins

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 18th annual Sarasota Medieval fair has begun. The event will take place at the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City.

The medieval fair features local artisans, performers, food, rides, games, and much more. The theme this year is Vikings vs. English, and the Battle of Assandum, 1016 AD.

The family-friendly event lasts from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM on Saturdays and Sundays from November 5-27.

Tickets can be purchased from the Sarasota Medieval Fair website.

