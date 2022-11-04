Three Sarasota polling places changing location for Nov. 8 election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three voting location in Sarasota County are moving for the Nov. 8 election, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said Wednesday.

Turner said the polling locations have been temporarily relocated due to effects from Hurricane Ian. The changes are effective for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election only:

The changes are:

Precinct 301 Precinct 317 Precincts 329 and 339 Waterford Sports Club North Port Community United Church of Christ St. Nathaniel’s Episcopal Church Temporarily moving to:

Church of the Nazarene

1535 E Venice Avenue

Venice, 34292 Temporarily moving to:

North Port Elections Office

Biscayne Plaza

13640 Tamiami Trail

North Port, 34287 Temporarily moving to:

North Port Elections Office

Biscayne Plaza

13640 Tamiami Trail

North Port, 34287

Voters assigned to these precincts should go to the above temporary polling locations to vote on Election Day. All other voters who choose to vote on Election Day should proceed to their regular assigned polling locations.

Election Day polling location information can be found on a voter’s Voter Information Card or at SarasotaVotes.gov. Just click on the “Find My Precinct” quick link and follow the instructions.

Englewood Sports Complex Update

There are no changes for precincts 543 and 545 (1300 S River Road). The polling location for the precincts, Englewood Sports Complex, will be open for Election Day voting but will remain closed for recreational activities. Voters should use Pine Street to access the complex.

For assistance, voters may call the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

