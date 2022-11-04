Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Three children hit by pickup in Bradenton

(Generic Image)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Three children were injured Thursday when they ran in front of a pickup truck in Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old Bradenton man was traveling north on 15th Street East, approaching the intersection at 33rd Avenue Drive East about 4:30 p.m.

Three children, ages 9, 11, and 15, were leaving the parking lot of a nearby car wash and ran into the path of the pickup.

Troopers say the driver tried to avoid the children, swerving to the right, but was unable to avoid them. The truck continued onto the grass shoulder and hit a mailbox before stopping.

The three children were taken to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash
A sedan hit a charter bus Thursday morning, troopers said.
Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64
Stephen Dobrowski
North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor
Traffic is backed up on I-75 southbound at State Road 64.
First Alert Traffic: Crash backing up southbound I-75 at State Road 64
To date, more right of way vegetative storm debris has been collected following Hurricane Ian...
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders

Latest News

Watching area to the east of Florida
Drier air creates comfortable days, but questions remain for next week
Manatee County and FEMA officials hold community conversation event with Myakka City residents.
Manatee County hosts community conversation with Myakka City residents regarding storm recovery
Tropical disturbance #2 to bring changes next week
Staying warm through the weekend
Serving Soup
Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee hosts 22nd annual empty bowls luncheon