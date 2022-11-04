Three children hit by pickup in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Three children were injured Thursday when they ran in front of a pickup truck in Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old Bradenton man was traveling north on 15th Street East, approaching the intersection at 33rd Avenue Drive East about 4:30 p.m.

Three children, ages 9, 11, and 15, were leaving the parking lot of a nearby car wash and ran into the path of the pickup.

Troopers say the driver tried to avoid the children, swerving to the right, but was unable to avoid them. The truck continued onto the grass shoulder and hit a mailbox before stopping.

The three children were taken to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

