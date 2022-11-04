Taylor Swift announces new tour dates, including a stop in Tampa

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Taylor Swift has announced new dates for her latest tour and one of those stops is in Tampa!

Swift recently announced her “The Eras Tour” following the release of her latest album. She will be bringing the show to Raymond James Stadium on both Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Tickets will be available for presale Nov. 15 on Ticketmaster and to the general public starting Nov. 18.

You can check out ticket prices here.

UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour 😆https://t.co/KFuqvr0hhO pic.twitter.com/4LTYSnwKJO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.