Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Taylor Swift announces new tour dates, including a stop in Tampa

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift(KVLY)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Taylor Swift has announced new dates for her latest tour and one of those stops is in Tampa!

Swift recently announced her “The Eras Tour” following the release of her latest album. She will be bringing the show to Raymond James Stadium on both Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Tickets will be available for presale Nov. 15 on Ticketmaster and to the general public starting Nov. 18.

You can check out ticket prices here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash
Stephen Dobrowski
North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor
A sedan hit a charter bus Thursday morning, troopers said.
Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64
Three children hit by pickup in Bradenton
To date, more right of way vegetative storm debris has been collected following Hurricane Ian...
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders

Latest News

Jeremy Durmaz
Manatee County searching for missing endangered adult
Three Sarasota polling places changing location for Nov. 8 election
A fire destroyed a shed Friday behind a home on Bayshore Gardens Parkway.
Fire prompts evacuations in Bayshore Gardens
Fire destroys shed in Bayshore Gardens
Fire destroys shed in Bayshore Gardens