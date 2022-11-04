Staying warm through the weekend

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another hot one today with record highs across parts of the Suncoast. For 3 days in a row Fort Myers has set record highs with temperatures soaring into the low 90s. We can expect to see more records fall as we move through the weekend with no cold fronts in our future.

Next week we may see a hybrid tropical low developing off the SE coast of Florida. This system will bring an increase in cloudiness by late Tuesday and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms through Thursday. The system has a 30% chance of developing over the course of the next several days somewhere east of SE Florida.

Look for increasing cloudiness and a good chance for some rain next week (WWSB)

It now looks like we will see increasing cloudiness by late Tuesday with this system along with breezy conditions. The rain chances jump up to 40% at this time and may need to be raised based on the future development with this system.

Right now the weather is going to stay nice and warm through Monday with only a very small chance for a late day shower or isolated thunderstorm under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Then on Tuesday expect to see increasing cloudiness with a chance for showers later in the day. These clouds and elevated rain chances will stay with us through Thursday and possibly linger into Friday. Temperatures will be dropping back down to more seasonable readings by Tuesday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

For boaters look for winds out of the NE at 10-15 mph and seas building to 2 feet. There will be a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.

