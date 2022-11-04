Section of Buckeye Road to close for repairs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A section of Buckeye Road in east Manatee County, from U.S. 301 to Pritchart Road, will be closed Nov. 14-15 for utility repairs and new installations, the county public works department said.

No through traffic will be permitted on that section of road between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Driver will have to detour using Carter Road to Moccasin Wallow Road in order to access U.S. 301 while the work in in progress.

For a list of current road projects in Manatee County, click here.

