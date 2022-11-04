Sarasota County provides update on debris, trash collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Waste Management staff have been working long shifts in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling pickup.

Most crews, the County says, have been working six days per week in an effort to return to regularly scheduled trash and recycling collection days for unincorporated Sarasota County.

However, many residents are still experiencing delays in collection service due to collection trucks navigating around roadway debris and around the storm debris collection trucks.

To help facilitate curbside trash and recycling collection:

Be patient. If materials are not collected on your regularly scheduled day, leave them curbside until they are picked up.

Place bagged materials separately from large and bulky storm debris materials.

Properly prepared yard waste should be separated from garbage and storm debris.

Delay placing non-storm related bulk materials at the curb.

Thank your neighbors for helping comply with these recommendations.

VEGETATIVE AND C&D DEBRIS COLLECTION UPDATE

To date, Sarasota County debris contractors have collected over 1.6 million cubic yards of vegetative debris and more than 10,000 cubic yards of C&D debris from areas of incorporated Sarasota County. The 1,623,443 cubic yards of vegetative debris is enough to fill more than 496 Olympic-swimming pools.

Collection zones are being updated daily on the interactive map. Learn more at scgov.net.

PREPARE, PILE & PLACE

Sarasota County debris contractors perform debris collection for different debris types on different days. Construction and demolition debris, household goods and vegetative debris must be placed separately from each other for collection.

Large items are collected by the grapple, or claw. These items must be placed away from overhanging trees, telephone poles, mailboxes, utility connections, vehicles and other items that could potentially damaged during the collection process. Smaller bagged debris should be placed away from larger items for hand-collection.

Vegetative debris is taken to a debris management site for volume reduction, or mulching, and repurposed by the debris contractors for compost or other agricultural uses. Construction and demolition debris is taken to a different debris management site for volume reduction, or crushing, and is disposed of by the debris contractor.

Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or binned including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches.

Construction and demolition (C&D) debris includes bricks, lumber, siding, gutters, roof/shingles, screens, drywall, vinyl/wood fences, aluminum and screening.

Household goods include items such as carpets, furniture and other large household items.

Hazardous waste items including paints, chemicals, cleaning supplies and batteries will not be collected. These materials should be disposed of at:

The Bee Ridge Chemical Collection Center, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Central County Landfill, 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Debris that is mixed or inaccessible will be tagged for remediation.

ILLEGAL DUMPING & DEBRIS DISPOSAL

As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits the burning of debris and the illegal dumping or disposing of debris on public or private roads, stormwater ditches, canals, retention ponds, public right-of-way and county-owned land within unincorporated Sarasota County.

While storm debris collection is underway, residents are allowed to place storm debris from their private property along public-right-of-way directly in front of their homes for collection by Sarasota County debris contractors.

Private communities, businesses, commercial contractors and tree services are not permitted to dump construction and demolition or vegetative storm debris on public-right-of-way to avoid disposal fees or for county collection. Commercial agencies must dispose of storm debris at the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, at an alternative permitted facility, or work through their insurance company for debris removal.

Use a licensed and insured contractor for debris or tree removal, and storm-related repairs. Report illegal dumping by calling 3-1-1.

