Sarasota County officials break ground on new 17th Street Regional Park in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials breaking ground and making it official on Friday. A new beginning now underway for the 17th Street Park in Sarasota.

The first phase of this regional park project will feature 8 youth and women’s softball fields. There will also be 4 artificial turf rectangular fields for soccer, football and lacrosse.

“It’ll touch so many people in our community, kids, adults, residents and visitors,” said Nicole Rissler, Director of Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources. “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity not only for our community to have a great asset, but also for our visitors.”

Price tag for the first phase is around 46 million dollars. Phases to follow will include a destination playground, a community event center, 3 adult softball fields and a new and improved dog park. The Florida Center for Early Childhood facilities sits right in the middle of all this. CEO Kristie Skoglund says she is feeling good about the project.

“Personally I have a child who plays sports and we’ve been out here on these fields for years,” said Skoglund. “So I’m super excited to watch it and we’re also excited to see how it changes this landscape of what we drive into everyday.”

This project is one Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler says he is most proud of. His daughter’s play on these fields and he also coaches here as well.

“By expanding this project, we’re going to bring economic development,” said Ziegler. “You’re going to have a ton of tournaments, thousands of kids will be coming here on the weekends for tournaments. They’ll be staying in hotels, going to restaurants, so this is going to be the greatest park in the county.”

A majority of the work on the first phase of this project will get underway by the summer of 2023. The first phase should be finished by the fall of 2024.

