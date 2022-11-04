Advertise With Us
Prescribed burn set at Old Myakka Preserve

A prescribed burn, such as this one, is scheduled for Myakka Preserve Nov. 4.
A prescribed burn, such as this one, is scheduled for Myakka Preserve Nov. 4.(Southwest Florida Water Management District)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents near Old Myakka Preserve may see smoke today in the area due to an intentional fire planned Friday.

Conditions permitting, the Sarasota County Fire Department and the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct a state-authorized prescribed burn.

The burn is scheduled to begin sometime after 11 a.m., the county announced Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

