Prescribed burn set at Old Myakka Preserve

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents near Old Myakka Preserve may see smoke today in the area due to an intentional fire planned Friday.

Conditions permitting, the Sarasota County Fire Department and the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct a state-authorized prescribed burn.

The burn is scheduled to begin sometime after 11 a.m., the county announced Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.