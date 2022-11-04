Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Manatee County searching for missing endangered adult

Jeremy Durmaz
Jeremy Durmaz(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a missing endangered adult.

Jeremy Durmaz, 21, left his Lakewood Ranch residence (6000 Block Yellowtop Dr.) at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was last seen walking away from PJ’s Sandwich Shop at US-301 in Parrish at around 5:20 p.m.

Jeremy has not been seen since, and it is believed he may want to harm himself. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with red or orange writing on the front, black shorts, and no shoes.

Contact law enforcement officials immediately if you see him.

