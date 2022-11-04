Manatee County hosts community conversation with Myakka City residents regarding storm recovery

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - More than two dozen county and FEMA officials on hand Thursday night in Myakka City for a community conversation at the Myakka City Elementary School. It’s Manatee County’s way of saying these residents will not be forgotten as they recover from Hurricane Ian.

“Now we’re well into recovery and it’s important just to let the people know that we’re here,” said Dr. Scott Hopes, Manatee County Administrator. “And that we’re bringing Manatee County government to the people of Myakka.”

This gathering giving residents an opportunity to ask questions and have their voices heard about their needs. Current issues many residents face is contaminated well water and lots of debris. Deby Boyette is one of those residents whose home was damaged.

“That is so important to be feet on ground and talk to people that actually live here,” said Boyette. “Find out what individual concerns are here, my concerns are totally different than my neighbor’s concerns.”

Manatee County says they have provided many resources including shower and laundry facilities, water and food and much more.

“What they are doing is a wonderful job and we need to continue these resources for the families out here, probably the most important resources now is helping with the cleanup,” said Pepper Sellars, a Myakka City resident and Executive Director of the Myakka City Community Center.

Manatee County officials say they will continue to communicate with residents. They say they plan on having another one of these events again in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.