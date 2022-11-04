The Food Bank of Manatee’s ‘Empty Bowls’ happening again Friday

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews participating at the 22nd Annual “Empty Bowls” luncheon are working to relieve hunger in communities across Manatee County.

The Food Bank of Manatee is a program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee and is the largest hunger-relief organization based in Manatee County, providing food to over 80 local social service agencies, food pantries, and soup kitchens, while also providing direct distributions to the community. The Food Bank of Manatee has provided over 58 million pounds of food to Manatee County residents since it first opened in 1985.

The event will be held Friday at the Manatee Performing Arts Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24.

The symbolic meal of soup and bread demonstrates that, together, we can fill the empty bowls of our neighbors in need.

Advanced tickets are $30 each for general admission ($35 day of event) and include a unique ceramic bowl to keep, a selection of soups, fresh bread, and dessert. Advanced VIP tickets are $50 ($60 day of event) and allow for early admission and access to a special selection of bowls. 100% of proceeds go directly to hunger programs in Manatee County

Empty Bowls is an annual fundraiser benefiting The Food Bank of Manatee and 100% of the proceeds go directly back to hunger and nutrition programs in Manatee County.

Advanced ticket sales for General Admission tickets are $30, VIP are $50; Day-of event, ticket prices increase to $35 for General Admission and $60 for VIP. Tickets are available online at https://mealsonwheelsplus.org/emptybowls or at the entrance of the following locations:

Friday, November 4th, 2022, at Lakewood Ranch Main Street • 8131 Main Street, Lakewood Ranch, Florida 34202; General Admission Guests may attend anytime between 11 am – 1 pm; VIP Guests will be admitted at 10:30 am for early bowl selection.

