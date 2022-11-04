Fire prompts evacuations in Bayshore Gardens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire in a shed behind a home on Bayshore Gardens Parkway forced several surrounding homes to evacuate before the fire was brought under control.

The fire started shortly after 9 a.m. behind the home in the 1600 block of Bayshore Gardens Parkway. Thick smoke could be seen from U.S. 41 before firefighters arrived.

Neighbor Carey Green said he was awakened by his dog. When he opened the back door, “Their shed in the back yard was blazing like crazy,” he said. “It was a panic. It really got my heart racing.” He told ABC7 sheriff’s deputies ordered him to evacuate his home until the fire was out.

The fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread to surrounding structures.

