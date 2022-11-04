Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

The City of Sarasota announces free Wi-Fi in public parks

WWSB Generic Stock 12
WWSB Generic Stock 12(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is announcing the “Free Wi-Fi in the Parks” pilot program with a cord-cutting ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 10.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at Darting Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. This will be the first city park to offer free Wi-Fi.

This initiative program includes four public parks: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park, Arlington Park, Bayfront Park and Payne Park.  Bayfront Park will be the next park activated in early December. The remaining two parks will go online soon after.

The $470,000 pilot program is being funded with federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

The celebration will include comments by elected officials, neighborhood leaders and City staff who will explain how to easily access the free Wi-Fi.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash
A sedan hit a charter bus Thursday morning, troopers said.
Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64
Stephen Dobrowski
North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor
Traffic is backed up on I-75 southbound at State Road 64.
First Alert Traffic: Crash backing up southbound I-75 at State Road 64
To date, more right of way vegetative storm debris has been collected following Hurricane Ian...
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders

Latest News

A fire destroyed a shed Friday behind a home on Bayshore Gardens Parkway.
Fire prompts evacuations in Bayshore Gardens
Fire destroys shed in Bayshore Gardens
Fire destroys shed in Bayshore Gardens
The Food Bank of Manatee’s ‘Empty Bowls’ happening again Friday
In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse in...
Union: Orlando tourism workers need $18 an hour to survive