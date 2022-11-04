The City of Sarasota announces free Wi-Fi in public parks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is announcing the “Free Wi-Fi in the Parks” pilot program with a cord-cutting ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 10.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at Darting Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park. This will be the first city park to offer free Wi-Fi.

This initiative program includes four public parks: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park, Arlington Park, Bayfront Park and Payne Park. Bayfront Park will be the next park activated in early December. The remaining two parks will go online soon after.

The $470,000 pilot program is being funded with federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

The celebration will include comments by elected officials, neighborhood leaders and City staff who will explain how to easily access the free Wi-Fi.

