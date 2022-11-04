Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

All Faiths Food Bank begins turkey distributions Nov. 8

All Faiths Food Bank will distribute thousands of turkeys so families in need can enjoy a...
All Faiths Food Bank will distribute thousands of turkeys so families in need can enjoy a holiday meal.(Courtesy of All Faiths Food Bank)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank will begin distributing thousands of turkeys to families in need next week, in time for the holidays.

The nonprofit expects to distribute 13,000 turkeys and 3.6 million holiday meals this year.

In DeSoto County, a large-scale distribution will be held at South Florida State College, 2251 NE Turner Ave., #2700, Arcadia, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 4:30-6 p.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 4-6 p.m., frozen turkeys and side dishes will be distributed at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota.

Another turkey distribution will be held, in partnership with The Bay Sarasota, on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Tr., Sarasota from 9-11 a.m.

Through Thanksgiving, additional turkey distributions will take place at several of All Faiths Food Bank’s mobile pantry sites as well as through numerous partner agency locations, including school pantries and youth-serving nonprofits.

Proof of Sarasota County or DeSoto County residency is required.

To donate to the ThankFULL campaign or to learn where and when to find upcoming food distributions, please visit allfaithsfoodbank.org.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash
A sedan hit a charter bus Thursday morning, troopers said.
Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64
Stephen Dobrowski
North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor
Traffic is backed up on I-75 southbound at State Road 64.
First Alert Traffic: Crash backing up southbound I-75 at State Road 64
To date, more right of way vegetative storm debris has been collected following Hurricane Ian...
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders

Latest News

A prescribed burn, such as this one, is scheduled for Myakka Preserve Nov. 4.
Prescribed burn set at Old Myakka Preserve
A section of Buckeye Road will be closed for utilites work.
Section of Buckeye Road to close for repairs
Watching area to the east of Florida
Drier air creates comfortable days, but questions remain for next week
Three children hit by pickup in Bradenton