All Faiths Food Bank begins turkey distributions Nov. 8

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All Faiths Food Bank will begin distributing thousands of turkeys to families in need next week, in time for the holidays.

The nonprofit expects to distribute 13,000 turkeys and 3.6 million holiday meals this year.

In DeSoto County, a large-scale distribution will be held at South Florida State College, 2251 NE Turner Ave., #2700, Arcadia, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 4:30-6 p.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 4-6 p.m., frozen turkeys and side dishes will be distributed at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota.

Another turkey distribution will be held, in partnership with The Bay Sarasota, on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Tr., Sarasota from 9-11 a.m.

Through Thanksgiving, additional turkey distributions will take place at several of All Faiths Food Bank’s mobile pantry sites as well as through numerous partner agency locations, including school pantries and youth-serving nonprofits.

Proof of Sarasota County or DeSoto County residency is required.

To donate to the ThankFULL campaign or to learn where and when to find upcoming food distributions, please visit allfaithsfoodbank.org.

