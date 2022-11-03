WATCH: Family of Gabby Petito holds press conference on suit against Moab PD

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The mother of Gabby Petito held a press conference Thursday saying that more should have been done to protect her daughter when they were called for a domestic dispute.

The suit was filed earlier this year, but now the victim’s mother Nichole Schmidt is speaking out about the actions of the Moab police

“There are laws put in place to protect victims, and those laws were not followed, and we don’t want this to happen to anybody else, and it keeps happening,” Schmidt said.

The events were caught on dash camera as officers from the Moab responded to a report of a domestic dispute. The two were separated for the evening and then went on about their cross country road trip.

A couple of weeks after that domestic incident, Laundrie killed Petito. He later admitted to the death in a note following his apparent suicide in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. The notebook, full of a handwritten confession, was found near his remains. He returned to his Florida home on Sept. 1 without her, CNN reported. Gabby was reported missing on Sept. 11

Her body was found in Grand Teton National Park several weeks later after a massive search. Authorities said she was strangled.

You can read the lawsuit below:

