Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured when their car hit a bus on I-75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say a sedan driven by a 70-year-old Bradenton woman entered the southbound lanes of the interstate from the on-ramp of State Road 64 at about 5:45 a.m.

At the same time, a passenger bus was approaching in the center lane.

The driver of the sedan lost control and traveled into the path of the bus. After colliding, the sedan was spun into the median, where it hit a concrete barrier wall.

The crash snarled traffic for several hours.

The sedan’s driver and her passenger were seriously injured, trooper said. No one on the bus was hurt.

The Highway Patrol investigation continues.

