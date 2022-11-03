Tropics remain very active for November

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 12th named storm of the season has made landfall into Belize just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday with 85 mph winds and gusts up past 100 mph. Lisa will continue to weaken as it moves to the WNW over Mexico and then on to the SW Gulf of Mexico. There it will eventually dissipate early next week. We continue to see hurricane Martin move north over the open waters of the central Atlantic. It poses no threat to any land area at this time.

It is very unusual to see two hurricanes in November in the Atlantic basin. So unusual that it has only happened 2 times in the past 170 years. It happened in 1932 and in 2001. We are continuing to watch a potential system developing early next week near the Dominican Republic and then track toward the NW into the Bahamas. It doesn’t look like it will be much of a storm if it were to develop but it could bring some rain our way by mid week next week. The chances for disturbance 1 developing over the next 5 days is only at 20%.

Future cast shows some rain heading our way next week and then some cooler air late next week (WWSB)

It has been hot here with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across west central Florida. The high in Punta Gorda soared to 93 degrees setting a new record for the date and for the entire month. It was the hottest day ever recorded in Punta Gorda in November. Records were also set in Fort Myers, St. Petersburg, Tampa and Ruskin Florida. The high at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport was 89 degrees 3 degrees shy of tying the record high of 92 set back in 1971.

The forecast is calling for temperatures to stay above average through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s with slightly lower humidity. Instead of heat indices rising into the mid 90′s they will be closer to 90 degrees during the mid afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times with only a very small chance for a few isolated showers popping up along the sea breeze.

For boaters look for winds out of the east at 10 knots before turning to the NW late in the day as the sea breeze kicks in. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

