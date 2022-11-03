From trick-or-treat to Turkey Trot! Nathan Benderson Park gets ready for annual race

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that we’re past outrunning zombies and ghouls, Nathan Benderson Park and Publix are teaming up for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot.

Participants will earn a finisher medal and get a tasty treat along with food and drinks at the after-party to commence their Thanksgiving feast. All participants receive a race shirt, too!

There are honors for top male and female overall finishers, top masters male and female finishers, top grand masters male and female finishers, and top under-18 male and female finishers.

Click here Register Now!

The 2022 Florida Turkey Trot benefits the Big Bill Foundation and Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy. The Big Bill Foundation provides scholarships to youths who have battled childhood cancer or other life-threatening conditions. Visit www.bigbillfoundation.org

