Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

From trick-or-treat to Turkey Trot! Nathan Benderson Park gets ready for annual race

Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson, brought to you by Publix
Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson, brought to you by Publix(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that we’re past outrunning zombies and ghouls, Nathan Benderson Park and Publix are teaming up for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot.

Participants will earn a finisher medal and get a tasty treat along with food and drinks at the after-party to commence their Thanksgiving feast. All participants receive a race shirt, too!

There are honors for top male and female overall finishers, top masters male and female finishers, top grand masters male and female finishers, and top under-18 male and female finishers.

Click here Register Now!

The 2022 Florida Turkey Trot benefits the Big Bill Foundation and Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy. The Big Bill Foundation provides scholarships to youths who have battled childhood cancer or other life-threatening conditions. Visit www.bigbillfoundation.org

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Tide Advisory in Sarasota
Red tide advisory issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches
Pat Mullins, a popular Palmetto High School Librarian, was an experienced boater. He went...
Netflix series looks at unsolved mystery in Manatee County
To date, more right of way vegetative storm debris has been collected following Hurricane Ian...
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
Dion Barnes
Sarasota man facing robbery, resisting charges
Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash

Latest News

A sedan hit a charter bus Thursday morning, troopers said.
Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64
The Big Olaf factory was shut down by the state after listeria was found inside the factory.
CDC ends listeria investigation of Big Olaf Creamery
Manatee Co. Commissioner Vanessa Baugh
READ: Settlement between Manatee County Commissioner Baugh and Commission on Ethics
After more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s Suncoast, its still...
Damages from Ian causing health problems