The Suncoast will see sun, low humidity and dry, warm weather for several days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today, the winds will shift to a more northerly direction. This will facilitate a surge in lower moisture content air across the Suncoast by afternoon.

The lower dew point air will be accompanied by building high pressure. Those two factors together will cause the skies to become sunny and the afternoon humidity to be very comfortable when compared to the last few days.

This will be especially true on Friday. The daytime high temperature will also drop a couple of degrees. Tonight’s lows will also run about 4 or 5 degrees cooler, putting us in the mid-60s. This lovely change will last about two days before another change will occur.

We should stay rain free for several days, with the exception of a shower or two well inland this afternoon.

Over the weekend the moisture will return on Sunday. Another approaching front will twist winds to the east and slowly bring in some Atlantic moisture. The larger question will then loom in the forecast for the start of next when a the possibility of tropical impacts remain uncertain.

An upper-level low pressure area will dive into the tropical Atlantic over the weekend. This system may well develop a surface low-pressure reflection that will tap into the tropical moisture and warm waters.

A hybrid tropical system may develop and be drawn northward by a trough of low-pressure. It could draw the system close to the east coast of Florida and spread it’s moisture across the state. At this point the National Hurricane Center gives this region of the Atlantic about a 20% of developing over the next five days.

