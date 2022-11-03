Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash

(Source: MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.

The sedan came to rest on it’s roof, troopers said. The crash report indicates the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Tide Advisory in Sarasota
Red tide advisory issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches
Pat Mullins, a popular Palmetto High School Librarian, was an experienced boater. He went...
Netflix series looks at unsolved mystery in Manatee County
To date, more right of way vegetative storm debris has been collected following Hurricane Ian...
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
Old Sarasota High School
Discovering the old Sarasota High School coming back to the future!
Dion Barnes
Sarasota man facing robbery, resisting charges

Latest News

Florida voters increasingly vote ahead of Election Day, either by mail or in person at early...
Florida: What to expect on election night
Expect lower humidity for the next several days.
The Suncoast will see sun, low humidity and dry, warm weather for several days
Traffic is backed up on I-75 southbound at State Road 64.
First Alert Traffic: Crash backing up southbound I-75 at State Road 64
ian health
Hurricane Ian destruction causing health issues