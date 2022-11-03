READ: Settlement between Manatee County Commissioner Baugh and Commission on Ethics

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The details of the settlement between embattled Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh and the Commission on Ethics have been revealed.

The complaint was made against Baugh in regards to a controversy involving her role in the creation of a COVID-19 pop-up vaccine site in 2021.

Ellenton attorney Jennifer Hamey filed the complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics, alleging Baugh of misusing her public position “by ignoring the county’s lottery system for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and instead unilaterally picking two ZIP codes in her district to receive 3,000 additional vaccines.”

A criminal complaint was also filed with the Manatee County Sheriff’s office by Michael Barfield, a paralegal, alleging an abuse of the commissioner’s position.

After an investigation, Sheriff Rick Wells said none of Baugh’s actions rose to the level of a crime.

On Feb. 23, Baugh survived a 4-3 vote by the county commission to remove her as chair.

Both sides were set to have a video meeting Tuesday with a judge hearing the case before the Florida Commission on Ethics. That was canceled after a motion was filed indicating both sides reached a settlement in the case.

ABC7 received a copy of the settlement. The stipulated conclusions require Vanessa Baugh to admit that she violated the Code of Ethics, that she violated the statutes and limitations relating to the executive order for distribution of vaccines. At the time, vaccines were distributed to first responders, healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities and people over the age of 65.

The reprimand included public censure and a civil penalty of $8,000.. She will receive a public reprimand on Jan. 27, 2023.

