Pentagon police: Man drove through checkpoint, made threats

Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and impede federal police officers.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A man accused of driving through a Pentagon checkpoint and toward officers allegedly said he “hates America and was trying to kill people” as he was being apprehended.

Court documents say 36-year-old Tamirat Yehualawork was arrested after he drove an SUV through the checkpoint Friday evening and broke off the drop arm. An attempt to raise a secondary barrier reportedly failed because the vehicle was moving too fast.

Agents say Yehualawork then continued to drive toward the Pentagon. Officers eventually stopped him by using their cruisers to pin his SUV against a parked car.

Yehualawork is an Ethiopian national who entered the country on a visa. However, his current immigration status is unclear.

He’s charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and impede federal police officers.

A Pentagon spokesperson said there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.

