Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.

Organizers say since 1987, the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program has collected and given out over 600 tons of food for people to eat in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Organizers say they hope this food can help feed people during a time of need.

