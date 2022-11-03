Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Local Suncoast Church donates 18 tons of food

The Church of Latter Day Saints got to work to help those in need
The Church of Latter Day Saints got to work to help those in need
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One local church has stepped in to help feed those affected by Hurricane Ian.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints partnered with the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program to make a difference. That included bringing in a truck of a donations that will help feed people on the Suncoast who have struggled due to Hurricane Ian’s destruction.

Organizers say since 1987, the Mayor’s Feed the Hunger Program has collected and given out over 600 tons of food for people to eat in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Organizers say they hope this food can help feed people during a time of need.

