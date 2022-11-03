Advertise With Us
K-9 Loki returns to duty after knife attack
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - K-9 Loki is back to work, two weeks after being slashed by a knife-wielding suspect, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Loki, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois, received 12 stitches to his face when deputies cornered a suspected car thief in a house off of State Road 64.

The chase, caught on video, began when the suspect, Christopher Darlington, 36, fled in a stolen car after being spotted in the parking lot of the Walmart on State Road 64.

Deputies sau Darlington crashed the car in the 3600 block of U.S. 301. He abandoned the car and broke into an unoccupied house in the 3600 block of 27th Street East.

Deputies surrounded the house but Darlington refused to surrender. When deputies entered the house, they found Darlington armed with two large knives in the master bedroom.

Darlington swung the blades at Loki, cutting him on his nose and face. Darlington was quickly apprehended.

